New Issue - Senior Housing sells $350 mln notes

July 17 Senior Housing Properties Trust on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SENIOR HOUSING AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/20/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A