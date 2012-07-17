版本:
New Issue - Senior Housing sells $350 mln notes

July 17 Senior Housing Properties Trust 
on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    The deal was increased from an originally planned $100
million.
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: SENIOR HOUSING

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    08/01/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   11/01/2012 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/20/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

