UPDATE 2-Senior expects higher demand from Airbus, Boeing in 2014

* Sees orders from Airbus, Boeing driving growth in 2014
* Sees strengthening of sterling weighing on 2014 results
* Full-year revenue up 6 pct to 775.1 mln stg
* Full-year adj. pretax profit rises 8 pct to 98.1 mln stg
By Esha Vaish
March 3 Senior Plc, a maker of aircraft
parts and auto components, said it expects demand to increase in
2014 as big customers Airbus Group NV and Boeing Co
ramp up production.
Orderbooks of the world's two largest aircraft makers have
been bulging from increased demand for fuel-efficient planes.
Airbus, earlier known as EADS, said in February it would
make more jetliners, a few months after arch-rival Boeing
announced plans to increase output.
New narrow-bodied aircrafts built by both manufacturers
would have more components from the company, said Senior, which
gets more than a third of its revenue from large commercial
aircraft makers.
Sales to Bombardier Inc's C-Series jets would
drive growth from 2016, said Senior, which makes hydraulic
components, seal assemblies and aircraft wall panels.
The company said it could spend about 150 million pounds to
buy other companies. The company was focusing on Asia,
particularly India and China, Chief Executive Mark Rollins told
Reuters.
"With the world growing faster in that region, it would be
good to have a bigger footprint."
Component suppliers are set to make a killing as airlines
get ready to replace obsolete aircraft models with
next-generation jets fitted with fuel-efficient engines,
according to a report by auditing firm Deloitte. ()
Senior, however, warned that a strengthening sterling would
continue to hurt profit in 2014 - the latest among several
British companies to do so.
The sterling has gained 1.5 percent against the
dollar this year and is expected to rise further.
Senior's adjusted pretax profit rose to 98.1 million pounds
($164.4 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 91.1 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue increased 6 percent to 775.1 million pounds. The
company said .
Shares in Senior, which gets more than half its revenue from
the United States, fell nearly 4 percent on Monday on the London
Stock Exchange.
"I think once it (the result) is digested the stock will
recover," N+1 Singer Capital Markets analyst Jon Lienard said.
Britain's top share index fell to a two-week low on
Monday, as investors' appetite for riskier assets fell due to
the increasingly tense situation in Ukraine.
The FTSE-250 Midcap Index, of which Senior is a
component, was down more than 2 percent. Airbus shares were down
3.17 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.