Aircraft parts maker Senior's full-year profit rises

March 2 Senior Plc, a British maker of
aircraft and vehicle parts, reported a 5 percent rise in
adjusted pretax profit, helped by strong growth in its
commercial aerospace division as well as its smaller North
American heavy trucks business.
The company's adjusted pretax profit rose to 102.6 million
pounds ($158 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 98.1
million pounds a year earlier. Revenue increased 6 percent to
820.8 million pounds.
"Looking further ahead, a number of new aerospace programmes
going into production and build-rate increases, together with
economic recovery and expected market share gains in both the
aerospace and Flexonics divisions, mean the outlook for Senior
remains encouraging," the company said in a statement.
$1 = 0.6492 pounds)
