2013年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Senior starts 2013 slightly ahead of expectations

LONDON, April 25 Senior PLC : * Board's expectation for 2013 full year adjusted profit before tax remains

unchanged * Says has started the year marginally ahead of expectations * In the aerospace division,production of large commercial aircraft increased

at the anticipated healthy rate * Q1 trading was positive in aerospace and flexonics units with adjusted profit

before tax marginally ahead of expectations * Source text for Eikon

