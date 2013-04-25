BRIEF-Senior starts 2013 slightly ahead of expectations

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after GDP data
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
LONDON, April 25 Senior PLC : * Board's expectation for 2013 full year adjusted profit before tax remains
unchanged * Says has started the year marginally ahead of expectations * In the aerospace division,production of large commercial aircraft increased
at the anticipated healthy rate * Q1 trading was positive in aerospace and flexonics units with adjusted profit
before tax marginally ahead of expectations * Source text for Eikon
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds U.S. GDP data)
BRUSSELS, March 30 Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.