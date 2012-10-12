Struggling Blackstone-backed Senrigan creates separate vehicle

BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
HONG KONG Oct 12 Senrigan Capital, an Asia-focused hedge fund backed by Blackstone Group, has removed five investments from its portfolio and placed them into a separate vehicle after heavy losses this year, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Senrigan, whose $1 billion under management last year has fallen by half, is calling the separate fund a "special purpose vehicle", the sources said.
Such vehicles are usually referred to as "side pockets" in the hedge fund industry, whereby funds separate out hard-to-sell, illiquid investments from the main portfolio.
Senrigan spokeswoman Katarina Bendle declined to comment.
The creation of the Senrigan vehicle comes amid a 15 percent drop in net asset value for the fund, which is headed by former Citadel trader Nick Taylor. Senrigan's 2012 record is among the worst performing of the major regional hedge funds.
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.