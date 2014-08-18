Sensata Technologies to buy Schrader in $1 bln deal

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Aug 18 Sensors and electrical controls maker Sensata Technologies Holding NV said on Monday its unit would buy Schrader group of companies from private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $1 billion.
Schrader, which makes tire pressure monitoring sensors, is expected to have $550 million in revenue this year, Sensata said. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
