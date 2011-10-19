版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 20日 星期四 06:06 BJT

UPDATE 1-Sensient Technologies to cut costs at foreign units

* Expects related pre-tax charges of $4mln in Q4

* To buy assets from Brazilian JV for $9.5 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Specialty chemicals company Sensient Technologies Corp plans to cut costs at some of its foreign units to boost profits and expects to take a related $4 million charge in the fourth quarter.

Separately, the maker of colors, flavors and fragrances said it will buy assets from its joint venture partner in Brazil for $9.5 million.

Sensient will gain full ownership of the unit, which makes cosmetic products and is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to add $3-$4 million after tax to the company's fourth quarter profit.

Sensient shares closed at $34.63 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐