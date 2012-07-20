UPDATE 1-Flavor maker Sensient's profit rises on higher margins

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
July 20 Sensient Technologies Corp, a maker of flavors, aromas and colors, posted a higher second-quarter profit on increased margins at its food and beverage color business.
Operating margins at its color group business increased 170 basis points to 20.3 percent in the quarter, helped by an improved product mix. The business made up 35 percent of the company's quarterly sales.
The company makes flavors, fragrances, inks and colors that are added to food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics products.
Second-quarter profit rose to $34.9 million, or 70 cents per share, from $33.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2.4 percent to $367.7 million.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Sensient shares closed at $37.18 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
