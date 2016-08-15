UPDATE 1-Xylem to buy smart meter company Sensus for $1.7 bln

(Changes source, adds details)
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. water technology company
Xylem Inc said on Monday it would buy Sensus USA Inc, a
provider of advanced metering technologies to utilities, for
around $1.7 billion in cash.
The acquisition would make Xylem a major player in the
market for smart meters, at a time when regulatory requirements
and a drive for savings are pushing both companies and consumers
to control their water and energy consumption more tightly.
Xylem will finance the deal with about $400 million of its
non-U.S. cash, new and existing credit facilities, and a
combination of short- and long-term debt, the company said in a
statement.
Xylem, which manufactures equipment used in water and
wastewater applications, reaffirmed its 2016 earnings forecast
and said it expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings in
2017.
Reuters exclusively reported earlier on Monday that the
companies were nearing a deal.
Sensus, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a supplier of
smart metering and related communications systems to the water,
gas, heat and electric utility sectors. Its revenue was $837 in
the year ended March 2016.
Xylem said the purchase price was 10.7 times Sensus's
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) in fiscal 2016. Rye Brook, New York-based
Xylem had revenue of $3.7 billion last year.
Sensus is one of the longest held investments in the history
of private equity. Buyout firm Jordan Company, in partnership
with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm,
acquired the company for $650 million in 2003.
Goldman's private equity business still owns 34 percent of
Sensus, with Jordan Company owning the remainder.
Sensus's financial metrics have steadily improved since
bottoming three years ago, driven by stronger end-market demand
and comprehensive cost-cutting initiatives, ratings agency
Moody's Investors Service Inc said earlier this year.
New product launches, combined with Sensus's restructuring
efforts, should benefit operating results over the medium term,
Moody's added.
Xylem had said in a recent investor presentation that it
could deploy as much as $3.5 billion on mergers and acquisitions
in the next five years, with any unspent cash being used to buy
back stock.
Lazard is Xylem's financial adviser and Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher LLP its legal adviser. Credit Suisse and Goldman, Sachs
& Co are Sensus's financial advisers and Mayer Brown LLP its
legal counsel.
