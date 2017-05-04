Kayne Anderson Real Estate to buy Sentio Healthcare for $825 mln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's real estate private equity arm said on Thursday it would buy healthcare real estate investment trust Sentio Healthcare Properties Inc for $825 million.
Sentio Healthcare Properties, backed by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LLP, owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including senior housing communities and medical office buildings, in 16 U.S. states. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.