Kayne Anderson Real Estate to buy Sentio Healthcare for $825 mln

May 4 Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP's real estate private equity arm said on Thursday it would buy healthcare real estate investment trust Sentio Healthcare Properties Inc for $825 million.

Sentio Healthcare Properties, backed by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LLP, owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including senior housing communities and medical office buildings, in 16 U.S. states. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
