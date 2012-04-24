版本:
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Canada's Senvest buys stake in Israeli gas firm

JERUSALEM, April 24 Canadian holding company Senvest Capital has entered the race to discover new natural gas reserves off Israel's coast by buying a stake in an Israeli oil and gas explorer, the firm Israel Opportunity said on Tuesday.

Senvest Capital bought a 5.62 percent stake worth 10 million shekels ($2.6 million) in Israel Opportunity, which has a 10 percent stake in five different offshore licenses, Israel Opportunity said in a statement.

The areas of the licenses are adjacent to fields where huge natural gas deposits were recently discovered.

