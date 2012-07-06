UPDATE 1-U.S. court denies Sequenom's motion against Ariosa

July 6 A U.S. district court rejected Sequenom
Inc's request for a preliminary injunction against
privately held Ariosa Diagnostics from selling prenatal tests
for detecting abnormalities in chromosomes.
The genetic analysis products maker filed a motion in
February alleging that Ariosa infringed its patent on a test for
detecting a genetic chromosomal anomaly known as Trisomy 21.
Sequenom makes and sells MaterniT21 - a test to detect
certain chromosomal abnormalities, including Down Syndrome. Down
Syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that affects infants,
resulting in impaired cognitive ability and abnormal facial
features.
Shares of the company were trading down 3 percent at $3.96
on Friday on the Nasdaq.