UPDATE 1-Sequenom to cut jobs; seeks liquid biopsy test partners

Jan 7 Genetic testing company Sequenom Inc
said on Thursday it will cut 110 jobs, or about 20
percent of its workforce, and will seek partners to
commercialize its liquid biopsy test.
Sequenom, whose bid to restore a prenatal DNA test patent
was rejected by a U.S. court last month, raised expected cost
savings to more than $20 million annually from over $10 million
estimated earlier.
The company also said it intends to sell its operations in
Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
Sequenom said a commercial partner for the oncology liquid
biopsy would help cut research spending in the rapidly
developing area.
"Liquid biopsy" uses gene-sequencing technology to screen
blood samples for trace amounts of DNA associated with different
cancers.
The U.S. appeals court had said in June the prenatal DNA
test patent was not eligible for legal protection because it
fell under the U.S. Supreme Court's rule against patenting
natural phenomena.
The decision was being closely watched by the biotech
industry, which could put in doubt the validity of a wide range
of medical and biotechnology patents.
The San Diego-based company's shares closed down 2.1 percent
at $1.41 on Thursday.
