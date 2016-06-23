U.S. Supreme Court weighs review of canceled patent on prenatal test

| NEW YORK, June 23
NEW YORK, June 23 Companies, trade groups and
universities who fear that many important discoveries may no
longer qualify for patents are among a broad coalition urging
the U.S. Supreme Court to review the cancellation of a patent on
a less risky form of prenatal testing.
The justices are set to consider on Thursday whether to take
the case involving biotechnology company Sequenom Inc's
patent, which was thrown out in 2013 during infringement
litigation with rival Ariosa Diagnostics, a unit of Roche
Holding AG.
Sequenom's patent relates to a non-invasive test of a
pregnant woman's blood to detect fetal DNA, in order to screen
for genetic abnormalities such as Down Syndrome. Doctors say
such tests have dramatically reduced the need for invasive tests
such as amniocentesis, which carry a small risk of miscarriage.
In June 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit in Washington, D.C., agreed with Sequenom that the
patented method "revolutionized" prenatal care, but nonetheless
upheld the cancellation of the patent, citing a Supreme Court
precedent.
Some 40 different companies, lobbying organizations,
research institutions and legal groups, including Microsoft Corp
and Novartis AG, have submitted their views to
the high court in 24 friend of the court briefs. All are backing
Sequenom's bid to have the justices hear the case, according to
a Reuters review of the documents.
A representative for Sequenom could not immediately be
reached on Wednesday. Ariosa's attorney David Gindler declined
to comment.
Sequenom's MaterniT21 prenatal test competes with Ariosa's
Harmony test. Both companies are based in California.
After the Federal Circuit said Sequenom's patent violated a
rule against patenting natural phenomena, Sequenom asked the
high court to clarify its 2012 precedent, Mayo v. Prometheus,
saying it should not bar patents on applications of a newly
discovered phenomenon.
The company warned that investment in research could dry up
if patents continue to be invalidated.
Roche told the court not to hear the case, saying the
precedent should not be overturned.
Microsoft said the case also has implications for
computer-related patents, which are being "routinely
invalidated" by federal courts.
Jeffrey Lewis, a patent attorney with the Fried Frank firm
in New York, said the court will likely hear the case to sort
out the law. "I think there is enough public interest that it
will have the court's attention," he said.
The case is Sequenom, Inc v. Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc et al,
in the Supreme Court of the United States, No. 15-1182.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
David Gregorio)