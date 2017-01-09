版本:
Brazil's Ser Educacional launches new share buyback program

BRASILIA Jan 9 Brazilian for-profit education provider Ser Educacional said on Monday it has launched a new share buyback program to purchase up to 2.95 million common shares over the next year.

The company said in a statement that the new program will run until Jan. 9, 2018.

The statement added the board believed the financial health of the company meant the buyback could be carried out without any impact to its payment of debts or dividends.

The share repurchases will be handled by the brokerages of BTG Pactual CTVM and Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários SA.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
