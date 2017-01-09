Brazil's Ser Educacional launches new share buyback program

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
BRASILIA Jan 9 Brazilian for-profit education provider Ser Educacional said on Monday it has launched a new share buyback program to purchase up to 2.95 million common shares over the next year.
The company said in a statement that the new program will run until Jan. 9, 2018.
The statement added the board believed the financial health of the company meant the buyback could be carried out without any impact to its payment of debts or dividends.
The share repurchases will be handled by the brokerages of BTG Pactual CTVM and Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários SA.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.