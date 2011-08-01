UPDATE 2-SeraCare Life Sciences puts itself up for sale

* Considers alternatives a month after PE firm MSMB's offer
By Vidya L Nathan
BANGALORE, Aug 1 SeraCare Life Sciences Inc
said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including
a possible sale of the company, a month after it received an
unsolicited buy-out offer from private equity firm MSMB Capital.
SeraCare's move follows news of its CEO's departure last
week, when it also said third-quarter revenue fell on reduced
purchases from a single large customer and expiration of certain
government-funded contracts and projects.
"I think they were related," Ladenburg Thalmann & Co's
analyst Kevin Degeeter said.
"It wasn't just this quarter. It has been the last two or
three quarters where the results have been disappointing from my
perspective and that of most investors."
SeraCare, which supplies diagnostic control products for
HIV, plasma-derived reagents and contract research services, had
named CFO Greg Gould as interim CEO in place of Susan Vogt, who
held the position for five years.
Dawson James Securities analyst Robert Wasserman, however,
disagrees that the two announcements were related.
"There are two factors affecting their business that are
kind of long-term factors," Wasserman said.
"Federal spending is down. The other part is that a lot of
people are holding out and not visiting the doctor for small
tests that need to be done."
Both analysts agree that the company will get other bids,
and possibly one from MSMB Capital, higher than the $4.25 per
share offered on June 23.
SeraCare shares, which have slipped 6 percent since MSMB's
offer, were up 5 percent at $3.99 Monday afternoon on Nasdaq.
They touched a high of $4.07 earlier.
Wasserman sees Abbott Laboratories , Bio Rad
Laboratories Inc and Merck KGaA's unit
Millipore Corp as possible suitors for the company, while
Ladenburg's Degeeter sees possible bids from private equity
firms too.
Lazard is advising SeraCare on considering strategic
alternatives.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Shravya Jain; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)