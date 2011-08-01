UPDATE 2-SeraCare Life Sciences puts itself up for sale

* Considers alternatives a month after PE firm MSMB's offer

* Co could get higher bid - analysts

* Shares rise 6 pct (Adds details, background, analyst comments in paragraphs 2-9,11, share movement)

By Vidya L Nathan

BANGALORE, Aug 1 SeraCare Life Sciences Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company, a month after it received an unsolicited buy-out offer from private equity firm MSMB Capital.

SeraCare's move follows news of its CEO's departure last week, when it also said third-quarter revenue fell on reduced purchases from a single large customer and expiration of certain government-funded contracts and projects.

"I think they were related," Ladenburg Thalmann & Co's analyst Kevin Degeeter said.

"It wasn't just this quarter. It has been the last two or three quarters where the results have been disappointing from my perspective and that of most investors."

SeraCare, which supplies diagnostic control products for HIV, plasma-derived reagents and contract research services, had named CFO Greg Gould as interim CEO in place of Susan Vogt, who held the position for five years.

Dawson James Securities analyst Robert Wasserman, however, disagrees that the two announcements were related.

"There are two factors affecting their business that are kind of long-term factors," Wasserman said.

"Federal spending is down. The other part is that a lot of people are holding out and not visiting the doctor for small tests that need to be done."

Both analysts agree that the company will get other bids, and possibly one from MSMB Capital, higher than the $4.25 per share offered on June 23.

SeraCare shares, which have slipped 6 percent since MSMB's offer, were up 5 percent at $3.99 Monday afternoon on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $4.07 earlier.

Wasserman sees Abbott Laboratories , Bio Rad Laboratories Inc and Merck KGaA's unit Millipore Corp as possible suitors for the company, while Ladenburg's Degeeter sees possible bids from private equity firms too.

Lazard is advising SeraCare on considering strategic alternatives. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Shravya Jain; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)