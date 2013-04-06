Ex-Credit Suisse trader pleads not guilty to MBS price inflation

| April 5
April 5 A former Credit Suisse trader
pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of inflating the prices
of subprime mortgage-backed bonds to the tune of $540 million.
Kareem Serageldin, who was extradited to the U.S. by British
officials this year, entered his plea at an arraignment in
Manhattan federal court, a spokeswoman for the Manhattan U.S.
Attorney's office said on Friday evening.
Serageldin, 39, is slated to appear in court again next
Friday before Judge Alvin Hellerstein, spokeswoman Julie Bolcer
said.
The Swiss bank's former global head of structured credit is
accused of artificially inflating the prices of mortgage-backed
bonds between August 2007 and February 2008, when the U.S.
subprime housing market was collapsing and the bonds were losing
value at an alarming rate.
A lawyer for Serageldin could not immediately be reached for
comment.
According to the U.S. indictment against him, Serageldin
devised the scheme to "enhance his apparent job performance"
because he wanted a larger bonus and he knew he was in line for
a big promotion.
Before the alleged price manipulation came to light, Credit
Suisse awarded him a bonus worth $7 million for his 2007
performance, of which $1.7 million was in cash and $5.3 million
in Credit Suisse shares. The bank subsequently took the shares
back.
Two of Serageldin's former colleagues who reported to him at
the time, David Higgs and Salmaan Siddiqui, pleaded guilty in a
U.S. court in February 2012 to charges of conspiracy to commit
wire fraud and falsify books and records.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Additional reporting by
Estelle Shirbon in London; editing by Xavier Briand)