Serbia expects 400 mln euros from sale of its biggest airport

BELGRADE Dec 5 Serbia expects to raise 400
million euros ($428 million) in the privatisation of its biggest
airport, Belgrade's Nikola Tesla, Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic said on Monday.
Once closed to international air traffic during a decade of
war and sanctions under late Serbian strongman Slobodan
Milosevic, Belgrade's passenger numbers rose sharply after Abu
Dhabi's state-owned airline Etihad bought a 49 percent stake in
national airline JAT in 2013, renaming it Air Serbia.
"We could even get 600 million euros if we give it in
concession for a longer period," Vucic told reporters after
meeting the European Union's enlargement commissioner Johannes
Hahn.
Serbia is under pressure to move ahead with privatisations
from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
under the terms of a 1.2 billion-euro IMF loan.
Airports in Europe are often seen as attractive
infrastructure investments thanks to expected passenger growth
and dense populations and several privatisations are on the
cards.
Bulgaria expects to bring about 1.2 billion levs ($656
million) into state coffers by selling a 35 year concession to
operate its state-owned Sofia airport, which has slightly fewer
passengers than Belgrade but is growing faster.
Passenger traffic at Nikola Tesla airport grew 3.8 percent
to 4.6 million last year, while Sofia passenger numbers grew 9
percent to 3.8 million.
Shares in Aerodrom Nikola Tesla - of which the
state holds 83.15 percent - are down 4 percent this year,
trading at 1,100 dinars on Monday and giving the company a
market value of 38 billion Serbian dinars ($331 million).
In the first nine months of this year, Nikola Tesla airport
reported a net profit of 2.4 billion dinars, a 13 percent
increase compared with last year.
The government will have to compete for investment with
other airports in the region.
Among those planning to bid for Sofia airport are Turkey's
Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and Switzerland's
Flughafen Zuerich, a source familiar with the process
told Reuters last month before the process was delayed for a
second time.
Germany's Fraport is also buying 14 regional
airports in Greece.
And France is also among European countries raising cash
from airport privatisations to help meet budget deficit targets,
selling 60 percent stakes in Nice Cote d'Azur and
Lyon-Saint-Expury, for almost 1.8 billion euros.
