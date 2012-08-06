UPDATE 2-Serbia appoints ruling party lawmaker as cbank governor

* EU concerned at threat to bank's independence
* Govt stepping up control over cbank governor
* Second senior cbank official resigns
By Matt Robinson
BELGRADE, Aug 6 Serbia appointed a lawmaker from
the country's ruling coalition as governor of its central bank
on Monday, deepening concern over the bank's independence and
the new government's commitment to reforms sought by the
European Union.
Parliament endorsed Jorgovanka Tabakovic, a senior member of
the co-ruling Serbian Progressive Party, to replace Dejan
Soskic, who resigned last week over a law stepping up government
control over the bank.
The law, adopted on Saturday, creates a powerful,
parliament-appointed supervisory body to be represented on the
bank's executive board and gives the assembly responsibility for
appointing its entire top management.
The Socialist-led government, which took power last month,
wants to harness the bank's support for more expansive fiscal
policies to spur the moribund economy and curb unemployment of
25 percent.
It appeared to ignore a warning from the EU that the
ex-Yugoslav republic risked taking a "step back" on its path to
membership if it tried to undermine the bank's autonomy.
The International Monetary Fund has cautioned the law would
have consequences for a frozen 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion)
standby loan deal that the new government says it wants to
renegotiate.
The move is reminiscent of neighbouring Hungary's recent
clash with the EU over the independence of its central bank. The
EU made Serbia an official candidate for membership in March
under the previous Democrat-led government, but has yet to set a
date for accession talks.
"The ruling clique has decided to put the most important
monetary institution under its full control," said Nada
Kolundzija of the opposition Democratic Party.
"This will only confirm the many doubts over whether this
government understands what it means to say, 'Yes, we want to
join the EU.'"
RESIGNATION
Before the vote, central bank vice-governor Bojan Markovic
joined Soskic in resigning, saying that the law "poses a threat
to the long-term credibility of monetary policy in Serbia."
The ruling coalition insists the bank's independence is not
under threat, saying Tabakovic would not be "anyone's puppet."
But it says the bank should work in greater harmony with the
government as it tries to reverse an economic contraction of 0.6
percent in the second quarter and 1.3 percent in the first.
"The aim of this country must be economic growth within a
stable state," Tabakovic told Television B92. "And for it to be
stable it must have stable prices and to make sure inflation is
under control."
The EU is watching closely for any signs of drift from the
largely reformist, pro-EU course Serbia took with the fall of
Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.
The new government is an alliance of socialists and
nationalists that was last in power together at the tail end of
Milosevic's 13-year-rule, when Serbia was mired in war and
hyperinflation.
Tabakovic was a minister in that government, having
graduated in economics and worked in banking in her native
Kosovo, the former southern Serbian province that declared
independence in 2008 with Western backing.
"I'm not someone who doesn't know what life is," Tabakovic
said, defending herself against opposition criticism. "I don't
live abroad or in the clouds. I have 30 years experience in
banking and business." ($1 = 0.8104 euros)