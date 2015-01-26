Serbian central bank says discussed CHF-denominated loan terms

BELGRADE Jan 26 Serbia's central bank said on Monday it was in discussions with commercial banks on measures they might take to address a surge in the value of the Swiss franc and the impact on some 22,000 borrowers, but that it had "no intention" of imposing a blanket limit on CHF-denominated loan rates.

"There was a concrete discussion about several alternative models, from rescheduling of loans, to their conversions or a possibility of adjusting interest rates on these loans under market terms," central bank governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic told a news conference.

The central bank met with bank heads on Monday, with Serbia's stock of loans denominated in Swiss francs worth around 1.1 billion euros. Tabakovic said they would meet again next week but would not take any hasty decisions. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)