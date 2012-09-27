Serb workers block Danube over wage arrears

* Workers block Danube over overdue wages, benefits
* Navigation in Novi Sad halted, access to key oil refinery
blocked
* New government faces rising social discontent
By Fedja Grulovic
NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept 27 Workers at a Serbian
shipping company blocked the Danube river near northern city
Novi Sad on Thursday in a protest over wage arrears, forcing
authorities to halt navigation in the area and cutting off an
important European supply waterway.
The Danube connects Western Europe with the Black Sea and is
vital for economies of Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary,
Croatia, Serbia and Romania, through which it flows.
The river blockade has also prevented access to the Novi
Sad's oil refinery run by the NIS, Serbia's top fuel
producer and supplier, owned by Russia's Gazprom.
Employees of the Dunav Agregati river shipping company
anchored ships and barges in the middle of the navigable channel
outside the city, about 70 kilometres (50 miles) north of the
capital Belgrade, for the second time this year.
In April, they also halted navigation along the Danube over
unpaid wages and benefits, now overdue for more than six months.
"We will not give up this time ... we have no other
solution," said Novica Cvetkovic, a ship captain and a union
activist. "This time we want all our wages as we are on the
verge of existence."
The Socialist-led Serbian government that came to power in
July has been unable to calm rising social discontent with an
economic downturn and austerity measures.
Separately on Thursday, dozens of agricultural engineers
rallied in downtown Belgrade demanding to get back jobs that
were taken from them by the new government last month.
The previous Democrats-led government had hired about 1,600
agricultural engineers to help farmers improve production halved
by drought this summer, but the new government fired them to
make savings.