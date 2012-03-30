Serbian cbank intervenes to boost dinar value

BELGRADE, March 30 Serbia's central bank started selling euros on Friday in its third currency intervention this week to slow down the dinar's decline in value, dealers and traders said.

The dinar has been weakening since December and in 2012 so far it has slid about 4 percent against the euro, the preferred foreign currency in the former Yugoslav republic.

"The intervention is again about 20 million euros, perhaps slightly more. The central bank is again defending the rate of 111.3 to one euro," said a dealer with a Belgrade-based commercial bank. "Also, liquidity is low."

At about midday (1000 GMT) on Friday, when the central bank started the intervention, the dinar was trading between 111.85 and 110.70. A day earlier the bank sold 20 million euros to add liquidity to the currency market.

The central bank has so far this year sold 435.5 million euros to prop up the dinar. In 2011 it sold just 60 million and bought 40 million euros.

The depreciation of the dinar accelerated last month after the International Monetary Fund froze a 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) standby loan deal out of concern over Belgrade's spending plans for 2012.

Investors say the decline of the domestic currency has also been influenced by the decision of US Steel to abandon its steel mill in the European Union applicant country, and by political uncertainties ahead of a May 6 election.