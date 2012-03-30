UPDATE 1-Serbian cbank sells 60 mln eur to boost dinar

BELGRADE, March 30 Serbia's central bank sold 60 million euros ($79.90 million) on Friday in its third currency intervention this week to slow down the dinar's decline in value and add liquidity to the currency market.

The intervention has been aimed at "facilitating unimpeded functioning of the interbank (currency) market," the Belgrade-based central bank said in a short statement.

The dinar has been weakening since December and has slid about 4 percent in 2012 against the euro, the most-used foreign currency in the former Yugoslav republic.

At about midday (1000 GMT) on Friday, when the central bank started the intervention, the dinar was trading between 111.85 and 110.70. It closed at 111.45 to one euro.

A day earlier the bank sold 20 million euros to add liquidity to the currency market.

The central bank has sold 495.5 million euros to prop up the dinar so far this year. In 2011 it sold just 60 million euros and bought 40 million euros.

The depreciation of the dinar accelerated last month after the International Monetary Fund froze a 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) standby loan deal out of concern over Belgrade's spending plans for 2012.

Investors say the decline of the domestic currency has also been influenced by the decision of US Steel to abandon its steel mill in the European Union applicant country, and by political uncertainties ahead of a May 6 election.