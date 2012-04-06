UPDATE 2-Serb cbank sells 50 mln eur to boost dinar

* Bank adds liquidity to market

* Minister sees dinar exchange rate stabilising

* Central bank adopts measures to promote dinar

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, April 6 Serbia's central bank said it sold 50 million euros on Friday to slow the dinar's decline after the domestic currency fell to 112.05, its lowest level in weeks.

At the end of trading (1600 GMT) the dinar, which has fallen by 4.27 percent against the single currency this year, had recovered to 111.7 against the euro.

In a short statement, the bank said it intervened to maintain the "unimpeded functioning of the (currency) market", adding it was drawing up new measures to promote the dinar and reduce the role of the euro in the economy.

"Another set of measures will promote the development of dinar maturities and the introduction of new dinar securities ... and instruments for the reduction of currency risk," it added.

Popular trust in the dinar is still fragile, following a decade of war and hyperinflation in the 1990s. Many Serbs continue to prefer foreign currencies.

The bank said the government should enact monetary and fiscal measures designed to secure low and stable inflation, sustainable growth, set by the International Monetary Fund at 0.5 percent of GDP for 2012, and a floating exchange rate.

The central bank manages the country's semi-floating exchange rate policy, and intervenes to prevent excessive daily movements or to add liquidity to the domestic interbank currency market.

"SERIOUS INTERVENTIONS"

Serbia's trade minister Dusan Petrovic said on Friday he expected the exchange rate to stabilise soon. The coalition faces parliamentary and presidential elections on May 6.

"The central bank has been making serious interventions in the past months and weeks, and it is important we have no major daily and weekly swings of the exchange rate," Petrovic said at a meeting with the Serbian Chamber of Commerce in Belgrade.

Although a weaker dinar is favourable for exporters selling within the European Union, Petrovic said it was damaging for companies and households who borrowed in euros.

Depreciation of the dinar accelerated in February after the IMF froze a 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) standby deal, saying it was unhappy with Serbia's spending plans for 2012 which envisioned breaching a 4.25 percent deficit limit agreed with the lender.

The currency's decline has also been influenced by the decision of US Steel to abandon its steel mill in Serbia, and by political uncertainty ahead of the elections.