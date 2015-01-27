Serbian central bank sells euros to boost the dinar

BELGRADE Jan 27 Serbia's central bank sold euros on the interbank currency market on Tuesday to prop up the dinar currency, which has slumped to new lows on investor concern over the exposure of banks to Swiss franc-denominated loans, dealers said.

The bank intervened with the dinar trading at 123.8 to the euro. The dinar recovered slightly to 123.5 to the euro.

Serbia's central bank met on Monday with commercial banks to discuss measures to address a surge in the value of the Swiss franc but the meeting produced no concrete solutions beyond a suggestion that banks adjust loan terms.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)