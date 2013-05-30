Serbia extends Galenika sale until June 14 - Finance Ministry

BELGRADE May 30 Serbia on Thursday extended for
another two weeks a deadline for bids for its indebted,
state-run drugmaker Galenika Pharmaceuticals because only one
potential partner has come forward.
The U.S.-based unit of Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International is the sole candidate so far.
The finance ministry said the new deadline was June 14, the
fourth extension since offers were first invited on Jan. 14.
With a workforce of 2,700, the Belgrade-based Galenika has
accumulated debt of about 170 million euros ($223 million) and
needs about 50 million euros in additional capital in 2013.
Earlier this month, Serbian police arrested a group of eight
former Galenika managers after prosecutors charged them with
abuse of office and embezzling 12 million euros in 2008 and
2009.
The sale of Galenika is part of an effort by the government
to sell a number of bloated, loss-making state enterprises to
ease the burden on its budget, which the government puts at 4.5
percent of gross domestic product this year.
Earlier in April, the finance ministry said the U.S.-based
unit of Valeant was the only potential partner so far, having
met all the conditions of the tender.