UPDATE 2-Sale of Serbian steel plant to U.S. firm Esmark collapses

* Sale collapse raises questions for IMF loan deal
* Government to retain control of loss-making mill
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Feb 17 The sale of Serbia's sole steel
mill to U.S. firm Esmark collapsed on Tuesday, in a blow to
government efforts to rein in spending under the terms of a loan
deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said his government was
unable to agree to the sale and that the loss-making Zelezara
Smederevo plant would remain in state hands.
He said the government had been unable to secure a guarantee
from Esmark that the plant, which employs 5,000 people, would
not be closed once the raw material currently in stock was used
up.
"It was a difficult decision for us," he told a news
conference. "For months we've been working to save Zelezara."
The steel mill has been draining $120 million per year in
taxpayers' money since Serbia bought it back from U.S. Steel
in 2012 to prevent it from closing at a time of weak steel
prices and subdued demand.
The government committed to cut subsidies under a
1-billion-euro precautionary loan deal with the IMF, which is
subject to final approval by the Washington-based lender on Feb.
23.
Vucic said the collapse of the sale would not jeopardise the
IMF loan, crucial to keeping down debt costs and stabilising the
dinar currency.
Esmark was named last month as the only valid bidder for the
plant south of the Serbian capital, Belgrade.
The company had pledged to invest $28 million this year to
restart the plant's idled second furnace, and $400 million in
total over the next five years.
But experts had long questioned the plant's long-term
viability.
"We're extremely disappointed we could not reach a
definitive agreement with the Republic of Serbia," Esmark CEO
James Bouchard said in a statement.
Vucic, however, said: "This is not the end of Zelezara."
He said the government would seek to have new management in
place by the end of March, with the aim of increasing production
to over 1 million tonnes this year compared with some 340,000
last year.
The government's plan needs to be approved by the European
Commission, as Serbia is seeking to join the European Union and
its pre-accession agreement committed it to ending financing for
its steel sector as of Feb 1.
"This doesn't mean the end of (the) privatisation of
Zelezara," said Boris Milosevic of the KPMG, the government's
adviser in the sale process.
"This is just a transient road to final solution," Milosevic
said, adding some $170 million in raw materials in stock
currently would be enough to increase production without
government subsidies.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Mark Potter)