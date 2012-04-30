Serbia: three interested companies for steel mill

* Deadline for bids set for May 4, ahead of election
* Interest from Luxembourg, Russia, Ukraine
BELGRADE, April 30 Companies from Luxembourg,
Russia and Ukraine have expressed interest in bidding for
Serbia's sole steel mill, the government said on Monday, four
months after U.S. Steel cut its losses and sold the plant
back to the state.
The government has set a deadline of May 4 for binding bids,
two days before the pro-Western Democratic Party and its leader
Boris Tadic seek re-election in presidential and parliamentary
polls.
In a short statement, the government named the interested
companies as Luxembourg-based United Pilsen SA, Ukraine's
Donetsksteel Group and the Russian Ural Mining and
Metalurgical Co.
The government last December bought back the loss-making
steel plant in the central city of Smederevo from U.S. Steel for
a nominal $1 to avert the potential loss of 5,500 jobs.
It called a tender for the sale this month from bidders
involved in mining, the production of raw iron, coke, steel or
feroalloys, with 2011 profits of at least 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) or assets worth least 1.5 billion euros.
Finding a buyer could boost the chances of the ruling
Democrats, who face a strong challenge from the opposition
populist Serbian Progressive Party.
The sale of the Smederevo steel mill would also ease
pressure on the state budget after the International Monetary
Fund this year froze a 1 billion standby deal with the European
Union candidate country, citing inflated spending plans.
U.S. Steel bought the then-bankrupt Sartid steel mill in
2003 for $33 million, but the plant has been running well below
annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes for the past five years.