Serbia invites bids for majority stake in loss-making steel mill

By Ivana Sekularac

BELGRADE, Dec 5 Serbia is inviting bids for an 80-percent stake in a loss-making steel mill, aiming to ease pressure on the country's finances.

The steel mill in the central Serbian town of Smederevo is one of the largest beneficiaries of government subsidies, absorbing as much as $120 million of taxpayers' money a year.

But in a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund agreed last month, the government committed to cut subsidies in order to curb the deficit and cap debt seen at 70 percent of national output this year.

Serbia's privatisation agency set a Jan. 5, 2015 deadline for companies to send their bids. To sweeten the deal the government has said it will take over the plant's debt of $400 million and keep the remaining 20 percent stake in the company.

Potential bidders will have to commit to keep one furnace running at full capacity and to start production in the second furnace by the end of 2016, an advertisement published in the daily Politika said.

The future owner will also have to commit not to sell its stake for at least 10 years.

Last month, Serbia invited expressions of interest for the mill that had been run by Unites States Steel Corp from 2003 until 2012, when the government bought it to avert closure and the loss of some 5,000 jobs.

Bojan Bojkovic, the mill's finance chief, told Reuters nine companies from Britain, Russia, Luxembourg and the United States had sent letter of interest, but declined to name them.

He said the future investor would need to secure $20 million for capital investment and an additional $250 million for raw materials to keep furnaces running.

"For running two furnaces the company would need to employ an additional 250-300 workers," Bojkovic added.

A previous attempt to sell the mill in February 2013 received no offers and the government did not set a starting price for bids. It considered selling the plant to Uralvagonzavod, but the Russian firm failed to make a binding offer.

Esmark Europe, part of Esmark Inc., confirmed an interest in acquiring all the assets in Smederevo last month. {ID:nL1N0SN2PM] (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mark Potter)