Serbia invites bids for majority stake in loss-making steel mill

* Steel mill absorbs $120 mln a year of govt subsidies
* Government to take over debt to sweeten the deal
* U.S. Esmark Inc says interested in plant
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Dec 5 Serbia is inviting bids for an
80-percent stake in a loss-making steel mill, aiming to ease
pressure on the country's finances.
The steel mill in the central Serbian town of Smederevo is
one of the largest beneficiaries of government subsidies,
absorbing as much as $120 million of taxpayers' money a year.
But in a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund
agreed last month, the government committed to cut subsidies in
order to curb the deficit and cap debt seen at 70 percent of
national output this year.
Serbia's privatisation agency set a Jan. 5, 2015 deadline
for companies to send their bids. To sweeten the deal the
government has said it will take over the plant's debt of $400
million and keep the remaining 20 percent stake in the company.
Potential bidders will have to commit to keep one furnace
running at full capacity and to start production in the second
furnace by the end of 2016, an advertisement published in the
daily Politika said.
The future owner will also have to commit not to sell its
stake for at least 10 years.
Last month, Serbia invited expressions of interest for the
mill that had been run by Unites States Steel Corp from
2003 until 2012, when the government bought it to avert closure
and the loss of some 5,000 jobs.
Bojan Bojkovic, the mill's finance chief, told Reuters nine
companies from Britain, Russia, Luxembourg and the United States
had sent letter of interest, but declined to name them.
He said the future investor would need to secure $20 million
for capital investment and an additional $250 million for raw
materials to keep furnaces running.
"For running two furnaces the company would need to employ
an additional 250-300 workers," Bojkovic added.
A previous attempt to sell the mill in February 2013
received no offers and the government did not set a starting
price for bids. It considered selling the plant to
Uralvagonzavod, but the Russian firm failed to make a binding
offer.
Esmark Europe, part of Esmark Inc., confirmed an interest in
acquiring all the assets in Smederevo last month.
{ID:nL1N0SN2PM]
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mark Potter)