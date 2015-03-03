UPDATE 1-US firm Esmark offers to take over at Serbia's sole steel mill

* Esmark lost out on bid to buy steel mill
By Ivana Sekularac
KOPAONIK, Serbia, March 3 U.S. steel firm
Esmark, which saw a bid to buy Serbia's only steel mill collapse
last month, said on Tuesday it was interested in taking over
management of the state-owned plant with a view to purchasing it
by 2016.
The Serbian government is seeking a management team for the
loss-making plant, with a view to reviving production and saving
at least 5,000 jobs at risk if it is allowed to close.
The Zelezara Smederevo mill south of the capital Belgrade is
operating at an annual loss of $120 million, and its fate is a
key test of the government's commitment to shrink the public
sector and sell hundreds of loss-making state enterprises.
Esmark was the only valid bidder for an 80-percent stake in
the plant but negotiations to close the deal collapsed last
month when the government said it had not secured strong enough
guarantees for the mill's long-term future.
Nevertheless, Esmark said on Tuesday it believed it offered
the best hope.
"Esmark is fully prepared to enter into a management
services agreement to revitalize Zelezara Smederevo, with the
ultimate goal to acquire the facilities on or before January 1,
2016," Esmark head James P. Bouchard said in a statement sent to
Reuters.
"Esmark incurred more than $3 million (USD) in due diligence
and business planning expenses at no cost to the Serbian
government during this process, as well as placing our expert
management team on the ground in Zelezara and activating our
global raw materials procurement and commercial sales
operations," he said.
The statement said Esmark's management team would "commit to
remaining at the plant for at least eight more months under
Serbian ownership while working on a definitive agreement to
assume operating and ownership control of the facility on or
before January 1, 2016."
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)