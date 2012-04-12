Serbia invites bids for its sole steel mill

* Serbia seeks partners with 1bln eur profits or 1.5bln eur assets

* Deadline for binding bids set at May 4

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, April 12 Serbia sought potential strategic partners on Thursday to help run the country's sole key steel mill, which is straining the government's budget with less than a month to go before parliamentary and presidential elections.

Serbia, which is struggling to attract investors to boost growth and combat unemployment of almost 27 percent, bought back the underperforming steel plant in the central city of Smederevo from U.S. Steel last December for a nominal $1.

The government has since financed its 5,500-strong workforce from the budget and has repeatedly said it wants a strategic partner.

"Under terms of the tender offer, potential bidders can be companies involved in mining, production of raw iron, coke, steel of feroalloys, with 2011 profits of at least 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) or assets worth least 1.5 billion euros," the government said in a statement.

The sale of the Smederevo steel mill would also help the government to bridge a budget gap in 2012 spending plans that prompted the IMF to freeze its 1 billion standby deal until after a new government is in place, which could take until July.

The government set April 27 as the deadline for purchasing tender documentation and May 4 for binding bids - just two days ahead of May 6 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Success in attracting bids could boost the election chances of the Democrats, the main party in the current coalition, who are currently trailing in opinion polls behind the populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Earlier this month the Smederevo plant restarted one of two of its iron-making blast furnaces after idling it two months ago after a cold snap in Europe. The plant idled its other blast furnace in late 2011 to cut costs, before U.S. Steel pulled out.

U.S. Steel bought the then-bankrupt Sartid steel mill in 2003 for $33 million, but the plant has been running well below annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes for the past five years.

Earlier this year, Serbian media reported that the Luxembourg-based United Group SA, comprised of Czech Pilsen Steel and Russia's BumMash, as well as Ukraine's steel magnate Rinat Akhmetov were considering investing in the Smederevo mill.