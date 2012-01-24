Serbia seeks solutions for U.S. Steel unit

* Govt to form team to help maintain production

* Steel plant a major exporter, employer

* Production far below annual capacity

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Jan 24 The Serbian government is to form a special team to help maintain production at U.S. Steel Corp's underperforming Serbian unit, a major employer and exporter for the Balkan country, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

U.S. Steel Serbia this month put the majority of its workforce on a four-day working week to help cut costs, having idled one its two blast furnaces last year.

Sluggish economic growth in the Balkan region and pressure from lower-priced imports have hit demand, and for the past five years the steel plant in the city of Smederevo has been running far below its annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes.

Despite its troubles, the plant remains Serbia's single largest exporter with total exports worth $35 million in 2010.

"The prime minister will today form a special team tasked with the preservation of production at the U.S. Steel Serbia at a certain level," government spokesman Milivoje Mihajlovic told Reuters.

"The team will be responsible for seeking the best solutions for the company, which is not only a major exporter but also employs 5,500 workers," he said.

Deputy prime minister Verica Kalanovic said the government would find the money to help the steel plant.

"We will find funds by reshuffling money from the budget as in previous cases when the government had to jump in and help major companies," Kalanovic was quoted as saying by the Tanjug state-run news agency.

U.S. Steel purchased Smederevo's bankrupt Sartid steel mill in 2003 for $33 million in one of the first major privatisation deals after the ouster of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

The Serbian government has previously used state guarantees for commercial loans or subsidies to help its major state-run enterprises, including the RTB Bor copper mine and smelter, Srbijagas gas retailer, JAT Airways flag carrier and the Galenika pharmaceuticals.