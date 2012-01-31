Serbia looks east for quick steel plant sale

* Govt signs deal to buy back plant from U.S. Steel
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Jan 31 Serbia said is looking
east to quickly offload its sole steel plant, a major employer
and exporter it bought back from U.S. Steel for $1 after
years of underperformance.
Signing the buyback deal, Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic
said on Tuesday the government hoped to find a buyer swiftly,
amid concern over the strain the plant will place on the budget
of the struggling Balkan country.
"We have no plans to run it long-term," he told reporters.
"Investors could come from Ukraine, Russia or even the far
East."
The government said last week it would buy back the
loss-making plant to avert a closure and the loss of 5,500 jobs,
mindful of an election due by May amid an official unemployment
rate of 23.7 percent.
U.S. Steel bought the then bankrupt Sartid steel mill in the
central city of Smederevo in 2003 for $33 million, the first
major privatisation deal after the ouster of former strongman
Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.
The plant has been running well below annual capacity of 2.4
million tonnes for the past five years, and in the first three
quarters of last year U.S. Steel's Serbian and Slovakian units
made a combined loss of about 50 million euros ($65.57 million).
Cvetkovic said Serbia would finance production and wages
from the budget until the sale.
"There will be no additional deficit and we will find money
either through borrowing from banks or we will reshuffle budget
allocations," he said.
Fitch ratings agency last week warned of the potential
strain on the budget if the government bought back the plant.
The International Monetary Fund has already postponed the
first review of its 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) deal with
Serbia, saying the country's 2012 spending plans did not meet
the terms of the deal.
Serbia's target budget deficit is 4.25 percent of GDP.
After the signing ceremony, David Rintoul, U.S. Steel's vice
president for operations in Europe, said the company had to
write off assets in the Serbian unit worth up to $450 million.
U.S. Steel had earlier blamed the plant's woes on its
reliance on purchased coke, a less favorable product mix, the
slow pace of economic recovery in the region and pressure from
lower-priced imports.