BRIEF-Serco name CSC's Benison as new divisional CEO

LONDON Aug 8 Serco

* Announce the appointment of Liz Benison as the new chief executive for its UK & Europe, local & regional government division

* Benison is joining Serco from Computer Science Corp where she has spent the last three years as vp and general manager of uk business Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
