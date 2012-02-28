RPT-UPDATE 2-Serco profit up as Australia, Asia drive growth

* FY adj pretax up 13.4 pct to 262.2 mln stg
* Rev up 7.4 pct to 4.64 bln stg; dividend up 14.3 pct to
8.40p
* Order book 17.9 bln stg
* Targets further emerging market expansion
* Shares down 1 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Feb 28 Outsourcing firm Serco
will target further expansion in fast-growing markets in
Australasia and the Middle East in 2012, after the regions
helped it ride out tougher times in its core UK and U.S.
markets.
FTSE 100-listed Serco, which runs services from London's
light rail to prisons and air traffic control centres around the
world, posted adjusted pretax profit of 262.2 million pounds
($415.4 million) for 2011, ahead of an average forecast of 259.6
million by eight analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues rose 7.4 percent to 4.64 billion pounds, helped in
part by organic growth of 37 percent across Africa, the Middle
East, Asia and Australia (AMEAA), where it won a number of deals
in the defence, prison, transport and health sectors.
"For us this has probably been our toughest year in our
traditional markets of the UK, which was flat, and the U.S.,
which declined, in a first for us. The story for us has really
been about the growth in the developing economies," Serco Chief
Executive Christopher Hyman told Reuters.
Despite winning 5.1 billion pounds of work in 2011, Serco
gave several warnings of slow UK and U.S. markets -- which
account for around 80 percent of group revenue -- hit by
government austerity measures and protracted budgetary
negotiations.
"While we, and the market, remain preoccupied with the
timing of short-term delivery by region, the group's breadth of
service and geographic spread has continued to underpin good
organic growth and margin progression over the past few years,
outperforming almost all outsourcing peers," said Espirito Santo
analyst David Brockton.
The timing of new UK work remains an issue, but having seen
conditions and opportunities improve in the second half of 2011,
the group said it was confident of contracts around prisons,
probation, defence and local authorities coming to market.
In the United States, however, where Serco won work with the
Navy, Army and Air Force last year but saw organic revenues
decline by 6 percent, budget delays and the upcoming
presidential election are expected to put the brakes on much of
its potential workload until 2013, the group said.
"The view I have on the U.S. is that in the short-term we
will see more headwinds, and there is a possibility that we
might see some attrition, but we also do plan to win work that
is coming out," Hyman said.
"The U.S. government is not saying they don't want to
contract. They want to do lots more of it. It's just at the
moment they have not settled on a budget for it."
BIG PROSPECTS
Serco said its order book, which is the value of future
revenues based on signed contracts, stood at almost 18 billion
pounds at the end of the year, giving revenue visibility of 92
percent for 2012, 80 percent for 2013 and 70 percent for 2014.
It added that a further 30 billion pounds of opportunities
had been identified across the group, with over a quarter coming
from the AMEAA region.
As well as justice and transport work, Serco said it was
pursuing health markets in Australia, Hong Kong and the Middle
East, where countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait
show longer-term promise for the group.
Growth in the region was also helped by the acquisition of
Indian outsourcing firm Intelenet last May for up to 385 million
pounds, which boosted Serco's offering in higher margin
front-to-back-office business process outsourcing and afforded
what it called "good opportunities with blue-chip private sector
customers".
Serco, which started life as a UK subsidiary of U.S. firm
RCA Services in 1929, has begun 2012 with UK defence contract
wins worth over 210 million pounds, including a deal to provide
training and support to the army prior to deployment on
operations.
Serco, which employs over 100,000 people in 30 countries,
raised its full-year dividend by 14.3 percent to 8.4 pence.
Shares in the firm were down 1 percent at 549.75 pence at 1010
GMT.
Rival outsourcer Capita, which pipped Serco to a 500 million
pound deal to run Britain's army recruitment programme, posted a
6 percent rise in 2011 profit last week, underpinned by growth
from acquisitions, and said it was bullish on 2012 prospects as
UK central government and defence work piled up.