RPT-UPDATE 2-Serco profit up as Australia, Asia drive growth

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Feb 28 Outsourcing firm Serco will target further expansion in fast-growing markets in Australasia and the Middle East in 2012, after the regions helped it ride out tougher times in its core UK and U.S. markets.

FTSE 100-listed Serco, which runs services from London's light rail to prisons and air traffic control centres around the world, posted adjusted pretax profit of 262.2 million pounds ($415.4 million) for 2011, ahead of an average forecast of 259.6 million by eight analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues rose 7.4 percent to 4.64 billion pounds, helped in part by organic growth of 37 percent across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia (AMEAA), where it won a number of deals in the defence, prison, transport and health sectors.

"For us this has probably been our toughest year in our traditional markets of the UK, which was flat, and the U.S., which declined, in a first for us. The story for us has really been about the growth in the developing economies," Serco Chief Executive Christopher Hyman told Reuters.

Despite winning 5.1 billion pounds of work in 2011, Serco gave several warnings of slow UK and U.S. markets -- which account for around 80 percent of group revenue -- hit by government austerity measures and protracted budgetary negotiations.

"While we, and the market, remain preoccupied with the timing of short-term delivery by region, the group's breadth of service and geographic spread has continued to underpin good organic growth and margin progression over the past few years, outperforming almost all outsourcing peers," said Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton.

The timing of new UK work remains an issue, but having seen conditions and opportunities improve in the second half of 2011, the group said it was confident of contracts around prisons, probation, defence and local authorities coming to market.

In the United States, however, where Serco won work with the Navy, Army and Air Force last year but saw organic revenues decline by 6 percent, budget delays and the upcoming presidential election are expected to put the brakes on much of its potential workload until 2013, the group said.

"The view I have on the U.S. is that in the short-term we will see more headwinds, and there is a possibility that we might see some attrition, but we also do plan to win work that is coming out," Hyman said.

"The U.S. government is not saying they don't want to contract. They want to do lots more of it. It's just at the moment they have not settled on a budget for it."

BIG PROSPECTS

Serco said its order book, which is the value of future revenues based on signed contracts, stood at almost 18 billion pounds at the end of the year, giving revenue visibility of 92 percent for 2012, 80 percent for 2013 and 70 percent for 2014.

It added that a further 30 billion pounds of opportunities had been identified across the group, with over a quarter coming from the AMEAA region.

As well as justice and transport work, Serco said it was pursuing health markets in Australia, Hong Kong and the Middle East, where countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait show longer-term promise for the group.

Growth in the region was also helped by the acquisition of Indian outsourcing firm Intelenet last May for up to 385 million pounds, which boosted Serco's offering in higher margin front-to-back-office business process outsourcing and afforded what it called "good opportunities with blue-chip private sector customers".

Serco, which started life as a UK subsidiary of U.S. firm RCA Services in 1929, has begun 2012 with UK defence contract wins worth over 210 million pounds, including a deal to provide training and support to the army prior to deployment on operations.

Serco, which employs over 100,000 people in 30 countries, raised its full-year dividend by 14.3 percent to 8.4 pence. Shares in the firm were down 1 percent at 549.75 pence at 1010 GMT.

Rival outsourcer Capita, which pipped Serco to a 500 million pound deal to run Britain's army recruitment programme, posted a 6 percent rise in 2011 profit last week, underpinned by growth from acquisitions, and said it was bullish on 2012 prospects as UK central government and defence work piled up.