UPDATE 1-Serco and partners seal new nuclear deal with MoD

* Serco and J/V partners agree pricing through to 2018 with
MoD
* Serco revenue share to remain at 300 mln stg per year
* Deal adds 1.5 bln stg to Serco's order book
LONDON, May 11 Outsourcing group Serco
said it has agreed an extended deal worth about 1.5 billion
pounds ($2.4 billion) with Britain's Ministry of Defence to
provide and maintain the country's nuclear warheads.
The new pricing agreement for the Atomic Weapons
Establishment (AWE) contract, reached together with Serco's
joint venture partners, Lockheed Martin Corp and Jacobs
Engineering Group Inc, will run from April 1, 2013 until
March 31, 2018.
The AWE contract, which began in April 2000, covers the
entire life cycle of nuclear warheads from concept and design,
through to assembly, decommissioning and disposal.
Serco, which runs services from London's light rail to
prisons and air traffic control centres around the world, said
on Friday its annual share of the revenue would remain at around
300 million pounds, adding 1.5 billion to its order book.
Earlier this month Serco signed a customer services contract
with UK retailer Shop Direct Group worth 430 million pounds and
was also named preferred bidder for a 350 million pound deal to
operate ferry services to the Northern Isles in Scotland.