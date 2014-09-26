版本:
BRIEF-Polish financial supervisor approves prospectus of Serinus Energy

Sept 26 Serinus Energy Inc :

* Says Polish financial supervisor approves prospectus of introduction of 38,479,608 of issued shares of company, to be traded on main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
