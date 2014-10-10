版本:
BRIEF-Serinus Energy Q3 daily average production up 15 pct vs Q2

Oct 10 Serinus Energy Inc :

* Says Q3 daily average production 5,696 boe, up 15 percent compared to Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
