BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc to start trading on WSE main market on Oct. 27

Oct 23 Serinus Energy Inc :

* Says Warsaw Stock Exchange admits to trading on its main market 38,479,608 of company's shares as of Oct. 27 Source text for Eikon:

