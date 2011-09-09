Thai Serm Suk to sell PepsiCo's products till Nov 2012

BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thai bottler Serm Suk Pcl will continue to produce and sell soft drink products for PepsiCo Inc in the Thai market until November 2012, its new shareholder Thai Beverage Pcl said on Friday.

Singapore-listed Thai Beverage, Thailand's largest brewer and distiller, has agreed to extend the contract, which was previously due to end on April 1 next year, President and CEO Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi told reporters.

It has no plan to delist Serm Suk from the stock exchange, Thapana said.

PepsiCo plans to sell its 42 percent stake in Serm Suk to Thai Beverage in a $513 million deal that shakes up the U.S. soft drink maker's Thai operation. (Reporting by Mananphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)