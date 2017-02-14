REFILE-Blackstone and Carlyle Group consider sale of Service King -Bloomberg

Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King
Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group
LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than
$2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP have had
discussions about initiating the sale process with bankers but
no final decision has been made, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2l9feW1)
Blackstone first invested in Dallas-based Service King in
2014 while Carlyle Group made its first investment in the auto
repair company in 2012.
Neither Blackstone Group nor Carlyle Group could be reached
immediately for comments.
