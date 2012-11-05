版本:
New Issue - Service Corporation sells $200 mln in notes

Nov 5 Service Corporation International 
on Monday sold $200 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SERVICE CORP

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 4.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/08/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 318 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

