版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Service Corp International note Ba3

Nov 5 Service Corporation International : * Moody's rates new Service Corporation senior unsecured note ba3 * Rpt-moody's rates new service corporation senior unsecured note ba3

