UPDATE 1-Canada's ECN Capital to buy Service Finance for C$410 mln

June 8 Canadian commercial financing company ECN
Capital Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based
Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in
cash.
ECN Capital offers financial services to rail and commercial
aviation markets, while privately held Service Finance Holdings
lends for home improvement projects in the United States.
Toronto-based ECN Capital sold its U.S. commercial and
vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group
in February for about $1.25 billion in cash.
Founded in 2004, Florida-based Service Finance originates
and services prime and super-prime installment contracts to
finance home improvement projects.
ECN Capital, with over $4.6 billion assets under management,
said the acquisition will be immediately add to adjusted
earnings per share and is expected to close in the third
quarter.
BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Macquarie
Capital served as ECN Capital's financial advisers, while Baker
& Hostetler LLP was the legal counsel.
($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)