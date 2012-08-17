ServiceMaster voids $1 bln high-yield bond, in rare move

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - In a rare event, The ServiceMaster Co on Thursday returned to the high-yield market after voiding a $1 billion deal that priced a week ago before settlement.

The company, which provides services such as pest control, lawn care and cleaning to residential and commercial clients, announced in a regulatory filing that it was lowering its 2012 revenue and EBITDA forecasts, because one of its three business lines, TruGreen, is expected to show continued weakness in the second half of 2012.

As a result, bankers and the company decided to cancel its 6.125% notes due 2020, which priced last Wednesday at par. Those notes, which were upsized significantly from $300 million to $1 billion, failed to perform in the aftermarket, trading down as much as two points initially before moving to around 99 earlier this week.

Memphis, Tenn-based ServiceMaster and lead underwriters JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Citi and Natixis, decided to void the original deal to deter any disputes with bondholders based on the newly disclosed information.

"It's easier to go back to retract the bond than deal with lawsuits," said one investor.

Buyers could have argued that there was a failure to disclose this change in the 2012 forecast, or that the underwriters had failed to do the proper due diligence. A re-pricing of the bond would avoid these legal wranglings and hopefully appease most investors.

But even this solution has it problems. The decision to void the deal could create other headaches in terms of unraveling all the secondary trades done after the deal priced, not to mention the lost profit for those who had made a winning trade in the bonds short, but volatile secondary life.

The settlement date on the original bond was T+8 -- the trade date of Aug 8 plus eight business days following pricing, or Aug 20 -- rather than the more typical T+3 found on most high-yield bonds.

The long settlement matched up with the settlement of the other part of the financing, its concurrent amend and extend of its outstanding bank loan. This long settlement gave the underwriters the chance to void the deal, which would not have happened had it settled the regular way of T+3.

The new deal was launched as a $750 million eight-year non-call three senior notes offering and priced at 7% at par. That was after whispers emerged early Thursday at the 6.375% area, and talk came out at the much wider 6.75%-7%.

Final pricing was a full 87.5 basis points (bp) wider than where the original deal priced. In the aftermarket, however, the re-launched notes performed better, with quotes seen up at 100.50-101.

The use of proceeds of the new deal are the same as last week's issue. The notes, along with $100 million of cash on hand, will be used to repay $300 million of term loan, to redeem $396 million of 10.75% senior toggle notes due 2015 at 102.6875 and for general corporate purposes.

The decision to void the deal is a rare one in the high-yield market. Only two other deals have suffered a similar fate since 2005, according to IFR records.

In December 2007, Legends Gaming cancelled its $220 million issue following pricing via Jefferies that would have repaid debt.

And in May 2007, OSI Restaurants cancelled its bond offering that was to partly pay for its buyout.

The $550 million senior notes were voided after a special stockholder's meeting called to vote on the LBO was postponed to permit the solicitation of additional votes to approve the transaction.

Eventually stockholders approved a deal with a sweetened offer price. The bond offering was then re-priced in June 2007.