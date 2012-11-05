版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: ServiceMaster well positioned for post Sandy recovery work

Nov 5 ServiceMaster Co : * Moody's says ServiceMaster (b2) is well positioned for post hurricane sandy

disaster recovery work * Rpt-moody's says servicemaster (b2) is well positioned for post hurricane

sandy disaster recovery work

