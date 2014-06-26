Shares of ServiceMaster make lackluster debut

June 26 Shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc rose about 3.64 percent in their debut, valuing the owner of Terminix pest control and American Home Shield brands at about $2.25 billion.

The company's IPO raised about $610.3 million after its offering was priced at $17, slightly below its expected price range of $18-$21 per share.

ServiceMaster, controlled by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, sold 35.9 million shares in the offering.

Shares opened at $17.45 and touched a high of $17.62.

ServiceMaster's other brands include ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids cleaning service and Furniture Medic among others.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)