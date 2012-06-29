ServiceNow opens 32 pct above IPO price on NYSE

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 Shares of ServiceNow Inc soared 32 percent during their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday, as the information technology software company reawakened a market that had cooled in the aftermath of Facebook Inc's IPO.
Shares of the San Diego, California-based company opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $23.75 after pricing above the expected range at $18. ServiceNow sold 11.65 million shares, raising $209.7 million.
ServiceNow had intended to price shares in a range of $15 to $17. The company sold 9 million shares, while company founder Fred Luddy sold the remaining 2.65 million shares.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement

* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions