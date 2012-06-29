版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 21:56 BJT

ServiceNow opens 32 pct above IPO price on NYSE

June 29 Shares of ServiceNow Inc soared 32 percent during their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday, as the information technology software company reawakened a market that had cooled in the aftermath of Facebook Inc's IPO.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company opened New York Stock Exchange trading at $23.75 after pricing above the expected range at $18. ServiceNow sold 11.65 million shares, raising $209.7 million.

ServiceNow had intended to price shares in a range of $15 to $17. The company sold 9 million shares, while company founder Fred Luddy sold the remaining 2.65 million shares.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐