ServiceNow's revenue jumps 67 pct

Jan 29 ServiceNow Inc, a software company focused on IT infrastructure, reported a 67 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue as it added more customers, sending its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.

Revenue jumped to $125.2 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $75.2 million a year earlier.

The company's net loss widened to $24.2 million, or 17 cents per share, from $9.9 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
