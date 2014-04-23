CORRECTED-ServiceNow 1st-quarter revenue beats estimates

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
(Corrects second paragraph to show the company's net loss widened, not narrowed)
April 23 ServiceNow Inc, which makes software to automate and manage IT services, reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, helped by the addition of new customers.
The company's net loss widened to $43.3 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $13.4 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 8 cents per share, in line with the analysts' average estimate.
Revenue rose 62 percent to $139.1 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $134.6 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend