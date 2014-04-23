版本:
CORRECTED-ServiceNow 1st-quarter revenue beats estimates

(Corrects second paragraph to show the company's net loss widened, not narrowed)

April 23 ServiceNow Inc, which makes software to automate and manage IT services, reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue, helped by the addition of new customers.

The company's net loss widened to $43.3 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $13.4 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 8 cents per share, in line with the analysts' average estimate.

Revenue rose 62 percent to $139.1 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $134.6 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)
